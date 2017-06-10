Find out how you can help bring Latania Carwell back home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The community is coming together in a desperate attempt to bring a missing Augusta teen back home. LaTania Carwell was last seen April 17th.

Saturday, a group called “SISTAHS PROTECTING SISTAHS” passed out flyers with Carwell’s picture on them. One volunteer said the purpose is to keep Carwell’s face known. The event organizer said even though she never knew LaTania, she wants the community to know the teen’s story.

“I just feel like it’s our responsibility as Augusta to make sure we bring her home. She’s a part of us. We’re a part of Augusta, we live here, we love here, and a lot of us were raised here. I just feel it’s our responsibility to care about her, ” Aujenea Chu, the event organizer, said.

The group urges the community to help pass out these flyers.

Email: sistahsprotectingsistahs@gmail.com to help.