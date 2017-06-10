More than 100 people gather at vigil for missing teen LaTania Janell Carwell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- More than a 100 people gathered Friday night at T.W. Josey High School for a vigil for missing teen LaTania Janell Carwell, 16.

Carwell has been missing for nearly two months. Those gathered prayed for the investigators, the family, Carwell’s safety, and for answers.

“We’re here tonight just to ask God for direction, ask God for answers,” said vigil organizer Pastor Angela C. Harden. “I’m believing from this prayer vigil, that we’ll be led to where she is. And that’s our prayer.”

Among the participants were leaders from the city, school system, and local churches.

 

