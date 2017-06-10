Next court date set in case of accused NSA leaker, Reality Winner

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – We now know when the prosecution and defense team of 25 year old Reality Winner will meet again before a judge.

She’s the woman accused of leaking classified U-S documents to a reporter while working for the NSA in Augusta.

A Discovery Status Conference will be held on Thursday June 22nd.

This conference will allow the prosecution to bring their findings to the judge of just how classified the information is that they have on hand.

From there the defense will better understand what top of secret clearance they need to get in order to start sorting through all of the evidence presented so they can start to build their case.

On Thursday, June 8th, Winner was denied bond.

She remains remains in a federal prison in Lincoln County until her trial.