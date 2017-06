AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Raffi Vizcaino had nine strikeouts in six hitless innings in his first start as the GreenJackets defeated the Greenville Drive 7-1 on Saturday night.

The GreenJackets’ pitching staff took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning en route to their fourth win in their past five games.

Augusta improved to 19-38, while Greenville fell to 37-24. Game three of the four-game series is Sunday at 5:05 p.m.