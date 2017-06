COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A 4-year-old girl is dead after she drowned in Clarks Hill Lake Saturday afternoon.

The deputy coroner says Evelynn Hoskins was with her family at a birthday party at Wildwood Park when she apparently walked away.

Her family later found her body floating in the lake.

The Hoskins family lives in Martinez.

Evelynn’s body has bent sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.