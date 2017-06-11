Blythe man dies in custody of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

By Published:
Death Investigation graphic

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Blythe, Georgia man is dead after he was taken into custody by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Tenniel Ealey.

Investigators say Sunday afternoon, deputies got a call about a mentally disturbed person on Carswell Street in Hephzibah.

When deputies arrived on the scene and learned of Ealey’s condition, they decided to bring him to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

On the way, the transporting deputy says Ealey stopped breathing.

The deputy called EMS and tried to bring him back, but it was too late, Ealey died.

The GBI is now investigating the death.

An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

