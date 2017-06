HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found off Peach Orchard Road.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Chad Garner from Hephzibah.

His body was discovered in a shed, just south of Pointe South Golf Club.

The coroner says Garner died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are calling his death a homicide and there are no suspects at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled next week at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.