Local film star shines as rising young professional in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s an honor achieved by a select few in Garden City; to be named one of Augusta’s “Top 10 Young Professionals to Watch.”

Karlton Clay is one of those top ten. The Augusta native is a rising star in filmmaking who has been honored internationally for his film producing ventures through Victory Productions.

In an effort to showcase NewsChannel 6’s commitment to helping develop strong journalists, this story is written, edited and presented to you by WJBF intern, University of Georgia rising senior and Evans High School graduate Grason Passmore.

The big moment came with a phone call. That’s how Karlton Clay got the news that he had been tapped as one of the Top 10 Young Professionals to Watch in Augusta.

“It was definitely a blessing,” said Karlton Clay, Founder and Creator of Victory Productions, LLC. “It’s a blessing to be recognized for all the hard work I’ve been putting in these last, almost 15 years.”

Hard work. Sleepless nights. Financial sacrifices. Clay’s production company is so much more than just a business. It’s personal. It’s the reality of a dream he envisioned while fighting cancer as a teen.

“Well for people who don’t know, the Victory Productions really started because I’m a cancer survivor. I had leukemia at 16, so it kind of, the vision came from just knowing that I had the victory over cancer,” Clay recalled.

Clay has already earned top honors at film festivals and awards ceremonies. He’s also logged a lot of miles to produce his shows at several locations.

“We film here in Augusta mainly, but we also have locations in Atlanta, Raleigh, North Carolina. We just finished filming in Jacksonville, North Carolina. We filmed a little bit in L.A. So we’re kind of going beyond,” he explained.

Even with all of this growth, Clay has a dream to come back to his home town and open a national production company right here in Augusta.

“Augusta will always be home, and I would love to do something here. Augusta has a lot of great talent. We just need something to catapult it, and I believe that God is placing me in a position to do that, or he’s pulling me to do that right now,” he said.

Clay said he wouldn’t be doing what he loves if it weren’t for the people in his life.

“I’m just grateful,” Clay exclaimed. “It’s a lot of work, and, you know, a lot of sleepless nights sometimes, but I can’t imagine my life without what I’m doing, and I’m just grateful for everybody who’s supported me, and especially grateful for the people who are working with me.”

Clay’s ultimate goal for the future is to open up his own national network in Augusta. He also wants to be “owned” by the Oprah Winfrey Network.