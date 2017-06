JEFFERSON COUNTY. Ga.– Authorities in Jefferson County need your help finding a missing elderly man with possible dementia.

94-year-old James “Jimmy” Tarver was last seen around 8 o’clock Saturday night.

Police say he’s driving a pewter colored 2008 Chevrolet Silverado extended-cab pick-up, Georgia tag RFW 3333.

If you know anything. or you see him, call 911 or the Jefferson County dispatch at 478-625-4041..