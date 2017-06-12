Aiken heroes awarded at council meeting

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– Law enforcement officers are no doubt, community heroes. And Aiken Public Safety is awarding a select few for going above and beyond.

The awards handed out at Monday night’s council meeting include a Life Saving Award, Volunteer Citizen of the Year, NOVA Award, Rookie of the Year, Officer of the Year.

Sgt. Bryan Griswold received the highest award in the Aiken Public Safety Department– Officer of the year.

“I feel humble. It makes me want to be a better officer. Even if it’s just being better than last year,” Sgt. Griswold said.

Sgt. Griswold’s peers nominated him for the award. After serving 17 years in law enforcement, his passion has not subdued.

“I know some people say you never work a day in your life if you enjoy your job, and I do. I wake up in the morning, my alarm goes off, and I’m out of the bed. Sometimes I even beat the alarm. I just love coming to work,” Sgt. Griswold explained.

Another Aiken Public Safety Officer, Chase Breeden, has served for 3 years. At just 23 years old, he has saved a life. Breeden responded to a stabbing at Hotel Aiken to find a man bleeding to death.

“We arrived there, we arrived to the room where we believed the guy who was injured was. He actually opened the door. We had him sit down on the bed. I pulled up his shirt, and I saw he had a giant wound on his side. I immediately grabbed towels from the bathroom and started packing his wounds,” Officer Breeden said.

He said the victim was resuscitated twice by EMS on the way to the hospital. He went into surgery and survived the stabbing.

“It’s just something you do in the moment and you’re expected do to. Not that it’s something you’re hoping to receive praise for,” Breeden explained.