City leaders set to vote on resolution approving bike infrastructure for Hampton Ave. and Park Ave.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Cycling through Aiken is going to be a lot safer with the addition of more bike lanes.

The city was awarded a federal grant for $81,522 dollars to fund bike infrastructure.

The planning commission has proposed installing bikes lanes and lane-sharing signs from Hampton Ave. to Park Ave.

The total cost of the project is $101,190.30 dollars.

The bike infrastructure will not effect parking downtown.

City leaders will approve the resolution at Monday’s council meeting.

