City leaders set to vote on resolution approving bike infrastructure for Hampton Ave. and Park Ave.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Cycling through Aiken is going to be a lot safer with the addition of more bike lanes.
The city was awarded a federal grant for $81,522 dollars to fund bike infrastructure.
The planning commission has proposed installing bikes lanes and lane-sharing signs from Hampton Ave. to Park Ave.
The total cost of the project is $101,190.30 dollars.
The bike infrastructure will not effect parking downtown.
City leaders will approve the resolution at Monday’s council meeting.
