City works on more potential sink holes near Central Avenue

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) 18 days after a sink hole swallowed a garbage truck at Central and Meigs, repair work is still going on.

Crews are repairing another spot across the street from the original sink hole, where a scan found the ground had washed out below the street, potentially creating another sink hole.

City engineers say the scan also found another potential hole on another par of Meigs Street near Central Avenue.

“Our Biggest concern is public safety we don’t want to open the road back up and then have some one have an accident or what have you we just want to make sure the public is safe we feel secure and comfortable leaving the area.

Engineers did give the “all clear” today for Meigs Street at Kings Way after investigating the pipes in that area.

This allowed the barricades to be removed and that part of the street to reopen.