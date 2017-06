COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County investigators arrested a Harlem Middle history teacher over the weekend.

Joseph Scalise, who teaches 8th grade at the school, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Scalise is accused of asking a 14 year old girl, via snapchat, to send explicit pictures.

The grandparents of the student saw the message and contacted the Sheriff’s office.