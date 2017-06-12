More information on serial killer Todd Todd Kohlhepp

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – We have new information about a convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

Todd Kohlhepp pled guilty to killing seven people in South Carolina.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 now has new pictures from the investigation.

Kala Brown was held captive in this shipping container for three months.

She was chained at her neck, hands, and feet.

Once discovered she was able to tell deputies who Kohlhepp was, and the murders he told her he committed.

Todd Kohlhepp is now serving seven consecutive life sentences.