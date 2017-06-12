Richmond County Sheriff to hold press conference in missing teen case

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff, Richard Roundtree, will hold a press conference Monday morning in regards to the case of missing teen, LaTania Carwell.

It’s set for 10am at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16 year old has been missing since April 17th when she was last seen with her stepfather, Leon Tripp.

Since then Leon has been arrested on kidnapping and aggravated stalking charges.

The girl’s mother Tanya Tripp remains behind bars charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Tanya’s bond hearing will be this Friday, June 16th.