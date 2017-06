Related Coverage Weather and supplies further delays reopening of York Street Bridge

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Work on two of Aiken’s historic wooden bridges is getting set to wrap up.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the York Street bridges will reopen on Friday.

The bridges were closed last year, after a routine check-up deemed them unstable for cars to use.

The $3 million dollar repairs included updating the railings, steel beams and adding a sidewalk.

