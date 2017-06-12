Semi-truck accident on Gordon Highway in Augusta

Semi truck accident Gordon Highway View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

UPDATE: RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – A two-vehicle accident happened on Gordon Highway at Bobby Jones Expressway early Monday morning.

The call came in at 8:41 a.m. of a semi-truck being turned over.

The semi-truck was carrying asphalt when it ran a red light and hit a car.

Asphalt was dispersed along the highway and caused traffic to stall.

EMS was called to the scene and the Bobby Jones Eastbound lane on Gordon Highway is open for traffic.

