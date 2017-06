AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Fire Department is currently on the scene responding to a fire at the Richmond County Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) building, located on 520 Fenwick Street in Augusta, Ga.

The call came in at 4:20 a.m. and there is no word on injuries at this time.

As of now, information on the fire is limited, but WJBF NewsChannel 6 is currently on the way and will have more as the story develops.