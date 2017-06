Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – A traffic accident has been reported at the 24-mile marker on I-20 Westbound in Aiken County.

The call came at 5:37 a.m. to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and injuries were reported.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has no word on the extent of the injuries, but EMS was called to the scene.

The area has been cleared for traffic and South Carolina Highway Patrol officers are currently out on the scene.