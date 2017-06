A murder trial is scheduled to begin today for a man accused of a deadly shooting.

Christopher Rumph was arrested back on November 16th for the murder of Jerry Whitten

The shooting happened at Springwood Nursery, in Evans.

Whitten worked at the nursery, and was found by a co-worker.

Rumph is charged with murder, possession of firearm during a commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The trial is slated to begin at 9 o’clock this morning.