Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The city of Augusta has reached an agreement with the state on how it will operate the Cyber-Center Parking Deck.

The city has agreed to issue $12 million in bonds for a 3-story, 575-space garage for the Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

Under the agreement, Augusta will own the deck until the bonds are paid off.

The city will be responsible for paying the parking deck staff but the state will be responsible for maintenance.