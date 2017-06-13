Door to door search for Latania Carwell to take place

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will go door to door Wednesday, searching for clues to the location of Latania Carwell.

A release says deputies, and other agencies will begin in the morning in the neighborhood where Latania lived.

A helicopter will be in the air looking too.

The sheriff’s office says this is a search by law enforcement – no community or volunteer groups are included. This is being conducted by law enforcement officials only.

Latania Carwell left with her stepfather Leon Trip on April 17th and has not been seen or heard from since then.