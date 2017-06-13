Door to door search for Latania Carwell to take place

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will go door to door Wednesday, searching for clues to the location of Latania Carwell.

A release says deputies, and other agencies will begin in the morning in the neighborhood where Latania lived.

A helicopter will be in the air looking too.

The sheriff’s office says this is a search by law enforcement – no community or volunteer groups are included. This is being conducted by law enforcement officials only.

Latania Carwell left with her stepfather Leon Trip on April 17th and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s