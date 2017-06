GEORGIA-FLORIDA LINE (WJBF) – After two months a wildfire near the Georgia-Florida line is almost fully contained.

That’s all thanks to a week’s worth of rain over the Okefenokee Swamp.

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says the fire is considered 90 percent under control.

They say there is no longer an active flame, just smoke and debris.

The blaze burned about 240 square miles.

It was sparked by a lightning strike on April 6th.