HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A local Presidential Scholar Award recipient was arrested over the weekend.

18-year-old Frelicia Tucker was arrested on Disorderly Conduct charges on June 9th in Myrtle Beach.

The Aiken High School graduate was later released on bail.

Tucker won the Wendy’s High School Heisman in 2016, an award given to just two student-athletes from across the country who exemplify excellence in academics, athletics and in their communities.