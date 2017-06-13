Miss-use of equipment still raising questions but few answers

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders still looking for answers as to equipment and employees were misused in Lincoln County three months ago.

“Some people think maybe you ought to leave it alone how you can leave this kind of stuff alone. I don’t know the extent how much money how much man hours how much more equipment been up there or been other places I need to know all that,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

A release from city two weeks ago said may said the city administrator was briefed by former Deputy Administrator Ted Rhinehart, and Mark Johnson about the incident on March 3OTH, some commissioners wanting to know why there was no action sooner to place Johnson on leave.

“I can’t defend Mark Johnson at this time nor can I defend the administrator on his lackadaisical attitude for letting this go on for several months,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

However the administrator saying last week she wasn’t given the complete details of the incident at that briefing.

“Who’s fault is that she runs the department,” said Guilfoyle.

“I do think she had some responsibility she should have verified what was being told to her I think that was told to her for the most part,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The commission Administrative Services Committee was told the investigation will continue and city leaders expect it will take time for all the questions to be answered.

“I don’t thing every body or anybody has the full story but they will we have the administrator looking into it and like I said the D.A’s office I feel certain all questions will be answered, said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

“Think if we turned out back on this and said they don’t worry about it they won’t do it again said Commissioner Williams.

Landfill Director Mark Johnson is still on paid leave tonight with the city after he did not accept the commissions three month severance package for his resignation, as a long time department head he’s entitled to six months’ severance.

A frustrated Commissioner Marion Williams says he wants the GBI involved in this investigation