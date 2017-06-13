New Emergency Department expands healthcare options for Barnwell, Bamberg Counties

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – A new 24 hour emergency care center is going to give Barnwell and Bamberg residents more healthcare options.

The Regional Medical Center has proposed building a $8.6 million dollar facility.

It will be funded with the help of a state Transformation Fund Grant and money allocated to poverty persistent regions.

The facility will be located on Highway 70 between Denmark and Barnwell.

Construction is set to begin by the end of the summer.

Read the press release from The Regional Medical Center:

RMC Proposes $8.63 Million Freestanding ED for Bamberg and Barnwell Counties ORANGEBURG, SC – The Regional Medical Center (RMC) proposes to build an $8.63 million, 20,500 square-foot, freestanding 24/7 Emergency Department for Bamberg and Barnwell counties, a facility being made possible by the leadership of Senators Brad Hutto and John Matthews. RMC officials and members of the Orangeburg County legislative delegation met with Bamberg County and Barnwell County Councils this week. “We are excited to provide local, around-the-clock emergency care services for Bamberg and Barnwell counties with this new facility,” said RMC Board of Trustees Chairman Melvin Seabrooks. “We are extremely grateful for the leadership of Senator Brad Hutto and Senator John Matthews as well as Representative Lonnie Hosey and Representative Justin Bamberg and the entire area legislative delegation for helping the Regional Medical Center secure state funding for this much-needed facility. The Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance led by Danny Black has also been instrumental in this project.” The project is funded by the state of South Carolina through a one-time, $3.6 million Transformation Fund Grant and additional funds resulting from the region’s designation as a persistent poverty area. Other funding has been committed by local community stakeholders. The freestanding Emergency Department will include 24-hour emergency care including CT scan, X-Ray and ultrasound diagnostic imaging, lab and observation services. The facility will be located on 10 acres of land adjacent to Highway 70 between the cities of Denmark and Barnwell to be easily accessible for the populations of both Bamberg and Barnwell counties. Plans call for architects to complete design work and begin construction before the end of the summer. It is projected that construction will take 12 months. Owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, the Regional Medical Center healthcare system includes a 286-bed, acute-care hospital and 22 primary care and specialty care practices. RMC is affiliated with MUSC Health, the largest academic teaching facility in South Carolina, to further enhance select healthcare services for patients in the region.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.