AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Friday, June 17, 2017, is Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will be giving back to our community by having all our employees donate their time at ReStart Augusta.

Restart Augusta, is a non-profit that builds beds for children and veterans in the Augusta area who don’t have furniture in which to sleep.

To build the maximum number of beds, we need the help of our viewers.

To make a donation, visit ReStart Augusta’s GoFundMe page by the end of the day on Thursday, June 15th.

Your donation will directly benefit a child or veteran in our community.

For more visit, https://www.gofundme.com/beds-for-those-in-need