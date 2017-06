SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has vetoed most of the money for new school buses in the Palmetto State.

He put out a video explaining his vetoes.

Lawmakers put about 29 million dollars in the budget for new buses, to replace ones that are 20 years old.

McMaster vetoed 20.5 million of that because he says the money is not there.

State education superintendent Molly Spearman responded saying the governor is putting the safety of our students at risk.