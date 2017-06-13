SC Governor signing Work Zone Safety Act in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to sign the Work Zone Safety Act in Aiken.

The ceremonial bill signing will be held at the Aiken County South Carolina Department of Transportation Maintenance Facility on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Aiken area lawmakers pushed for the bill following the death of 2 S.C.D.O.T. workers.

It will increase the penalties for traffic violations in construction zones.

First-time speeders could be fined anywhere from $500 to $1,000 dollars, spend 30 days in jail or both.

