Two men behind bars in murder, search for man connected to case

Related Coverage Body found off Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are behind bars today accused of murder.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Vaughn Austin Verdi and William Joseph Krepps shot and killed Chad Garner.

It happened Sunday morning on Peach Orchard Road.

Garner was found shot to death inside a storage building.

Investigators are also searching for a missing man in connection with this case.

28-year-old Preston Overton was last seen with Chad Garner at the Studio 6 Motel on Wrightsboro Road.

Overton is 6 ft 3 with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on Overton, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080