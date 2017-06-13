Two men behind bars in murder, search for man connected to case

By Published:
Vaughn Verdi (left) and William Krepps (right)
Vaughn Verdi (left) and William Krepps (right)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are behind bars today accused of murder.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Vaughn Austin Verdi and William Joseph Krepps shot and killed Chad Garner.

It happened Sunday morning on Peach Orchard Road.

Garner was found shot to death inside a storage building.

Investigators are also searching for a missing man in connection with this case.

28-year-old Preston Overton was last seen with Chad Garner at the Studio 6 Motel on Wrightsboro Road.

Overton is 6 ft 3 with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on Overton, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s