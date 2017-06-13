USC Aiken’s Connor Riley Selected In Eighth Round

From USC Aiken Athletics:

AIKEN, S.C. – Former University of South Carolina Aiken hurler Connor Riley was selected in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

He was the 235th pick of the draft.

Riley, a native of Aurora, Ill., became the highest player taken in the MLB Draft since Rich Batchelor in 1988.

“It hasn’t really set in yet,” Riley said. “I really don’t know how to react. I was hearing from four or five different teams all day and out of the blue the Angels called.

Riley registered 130 strikeouts on the season, which was third in Division II. It also marked the third-most strikeouts in USC Aiken’s Division II history. He posted a 3.58 ERA in 83 innings. Riley limited opponents to a .190 batting average and gave up just 16 extra base hits.

On six occasions, Riley struck out at least 10 batters, including a season-best 13 against Lander and Francis Marion.