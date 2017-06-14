A London high rise goes into flames

LONDON (WJBF)/(AP) – Developing overnight out of London England Officials say there have been a number of fatalities in a massive fire at high-rise apartment building.

The fire broke just after 1 am and officials say it impacted every floor of the 27 story building.

Officials say crews remain on scene this morning continuing to battle hot spots.

A cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the London fire (all times local):

9 a.m.

A survivor of the massive high-rise apartment fire in London says he’s lucky to be alive.

Edward Daffarn says he was on the 16th floor and heard a neighbor’s smoke alarm go off and another neighbor called and told him to get out. He says there was heavy smoke in the hallway and he couldn’t find the stairs.

He says tenants have been complaining for years about issues at the building.

The Grenfell Action Group, a community organization formed to oppose a nearby redevelopment project, has been warning about the risk of fire there since 2013. The group says on its blog that it has raised concerns about testing and maintenance of firefighting equipment and blocked emergency access to the site.

