AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The future is now in downtown Augusta,

Heavy equipment is starting to roll at the old golf and gardens on Reynolds Street.

Construction is underway on the 50 million dollar Georgia Cyber innovation and Training Center.

Tuesday commissioners approved the agreement to pay for the 12 million dollar parking deck for the facility.

The work will slow down for a while Monday for the official ground-breaking.

The plan is to have the Cyber Center all wired up by July of next year.