Jefferson County, South Aiken coaches to lead teams in Border Bowl V

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF Sports) — High school football season is just a few short weeks away and Wednesday at Television Park we named the head coaches for Border Bowl V.

Jefferson County head coach J.B. Arnold will lead Team Georgia in January’s annual battle against Team South Carolina.

“This has gotten to be a pretty good rivalry over the last four, five years and I think it’s very interesting that it’s tied after four years, which I think speaks a lot about both South Carolina and Georgia,” Arnold said. “The only thing we know how to do is work hard and try to bring it back to Georgia.”

On the other side of the border, South Aiken’s Chris Hamilton will represent Team South Carolina as its head coach.

“This is a great game,” Hamilton said. “I was at Myrtle Beach for awhile, so I got to be a big part of helping out with the North-South [game] and this game I can see being just as big. And it’s been exciting the past two years I’ve been able to coach on it. And I guess that’s why I was so thrilled when they asked me to be the head coach.”

Border Bowl V will be played Saturday, January 13th at Lucy C. Laney stadium in Augusta.