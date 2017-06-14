Rep. Steve Scalise one of the multiple people shot at a park in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (ABC NEWS) – UPDATE: Police are investigating a shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, this morning, and initial law enforcement reports indicate that Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was among those shot.

Two officers were also shot and one suspect in custody, according to initial law enforcement reports.

The Alexandria Police Department said victims were being transported to local hospitals.

The FBI has arrived at the scene of the shooting, which is about 7 miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C.

