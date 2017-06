RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. ( WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s office will conduct an internal search starting at 8 am Wednesday, June 14 at Terrance Manor Elementary School on Tate Road for missing person LaTania Carwell.

The public is not allowed to be involved in the case and deputies plan to go door-to-door to talk to people within the Richmond County area.

Reporter Ashli Doss will have a morning on the search as it begins.