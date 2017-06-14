Wesley Bryan set for major championship debut

HARTFORD, Wis. (WJBF) — One year ago this week, Augusta’s Wesley Bryan was coming off his first-ever PGA Tour start, a 58th place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, and getting set for a Web.com Tour start at the Nashville Golf Open.

This year, he’s preparing to make his major championship debut at the U.S. Open after becoming the first South Carolinian to win his home state’s RBC Heritage in April.

“To be able to get my first win on Easter Sunday in my home state was something I’ll never forget,” Bryan said. “I’ll go down as the first South Carolinian to win it and that’s just a tremendous honor. It’s a tournament I grew up going to as a kid, so to be able to win there was really special.”

With the victory, Bryan earned a tour exemption through the 2018-19 season and an invitation to the 2018 Masters.

“I’ll be able to sleep in my own bed and drive about three miles to the front gate,” Bryan said. “To be able to play in a Masters tournament is something I never really could have dreamed of, but I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

First though, Bryan will try to become the first player to win their debut at the U.S. Open since Francis Ouimet did it more than a century ago in 1913.

“It’s just another golf tournament,” Bryan said. “But, it’s going to be a little more challenging than your average week on tour.”

Bryan tees off at 2:14 p.m. ET on Thursday.

