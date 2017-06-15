Augusta Administrator ready to talk about “Equipment-gate”

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta administrator is preparing to answer questions about the issue of city equipment on social media.

Janice Jackson has agreed to a Q and A with the Augusta Political Watch Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Jackson is likely to be questioned about why city equipment was on private property in Lincoln County.

And why after being briefed about the incident in March it took her eight more weeks to put landfill director Mark Johnson on Administrative leave.

Jackson says that was based on a lack of information at the time.

“I actually did not receive the full investigative report until I requested it right before Memorial day weekend once I knew there was an issue brewing I requested the full report from the Sheriff’s office and at that point after I reviewed it I talk to the complainant that’s basically when everything changed,” said City Administrator Jackson.

Jackson says because the investigation is still ongoing she cannot speak to specific findings of the investigation but says she will talk about her role in the review of the matter.