Augusta Administrator ready to talk about “Equipment-gate”

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta administrator is preparing to answer questions about the issue of city equipment on social media.

Janice Jackson has agreed to a Q and A with the Augusta Political Watch Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Jackson is likely to be questioned about why city equipment was on private property in Lincoln County.

And why after being briefed   about the incident in March it took her eight more weeks to put landfill director Mark Johnson on Administrative leave.

Jackson says that was based on a lack of information at the time.

“I actually did not receive the full investigative report until I requested it right before Memorial day weekend once I knew there was an issue brewing I requested the full report  from the Sheriff’s office and at that point after I reviewed it I talk to the complainant that’s basically when everything changed,” said City Administrator Jackson.

Jackson says because the investigation is still ongoing she cannot speak to specific findings of the investigation but says she will talk about her role in the review of the matter.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s