Bat-Signal to light up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

Adam West, Burt Ward
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1989, file photo, actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will shine over the city on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in tribute to West, who died June 9 at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Mark Elias, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the 1960’s television series.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.’s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman’s winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman’s help.

West died Friday at age 88.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”

