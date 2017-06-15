Community reacts to inmate riot at Trenton Correctional Institution

Related Coverage Prison riot caused by contraband cellphone

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Two Corrections Officers are recovering after an overnight riot ended with a trip to the hospital.

It happened at the Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield County.

Early Wednesday morning, the SWAT Team entered the building to extract 6 guards, who locked themselves into different rooms.

The Corrections Officers are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It all started when the Corrections Officers confiscated a cell phone and were assaulted by several inmates.

The prisoners destroyed 2 dorm facilities and started 2 fires in the yard.

The riot didn’t pose a threat to the community, but it’s still in the back of people’s minds.

Many people WJBF NewsChannel 6 spoke didn’t hear about the riot until hours after the disturbance ended.

However, since the Trenton Correctional Institution isn’t the only prison in the area, it’s not uncommon for residents to take extra precautions to keep their homes safe.

On Thursday morning, a lawnmower was the only loud noise you heard for miles, but that wasn’t the case on Wednesday night.

Douglas Winburn says he had no idea there was a riot at the Trenton Correctional Institute, less than a mile from where he was cutting grass.

“I never heard about it until you mentioned it today,” Winburn said. “Honestly never heard of them having a breakout or anything like that. I mean if they did, they usually have a pretty good alert out. So I always keep an eye out for that.”

Law enforcement was able to contain the riot inside the gates, so it never posed a threat to the community.

Still, Winburn says he isn’t taking any chances considering there’s another federal prison, the Federal Correctional Institute, just down the road from where he lives.

“I keep a shotgun right by my bed, so just in case. I have dogs out there just in case to warn me. I specifically got a dog that would bark. I got a little hound dog and they will bark at everything,” Winburn told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Despite the loud sirens late into the night, Trenton Mayor Billy Padgett says many people didn’t know anything was happening until sunrise.

He says that actually helped deputies and E.M.S. because they were able to swift into action without the community erupting into hysteria.

“If you would have been there and been able to see what we saw, you would have known they couldn’t have gotten out.” Padgett told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the names of the officers that were injured will not be released.

Once the inmates involved are charged, the South Carolina Department of Corrections will release their names.

Statement form the South Carolina Department of Corrections:

Around midnight, officers attempting to retrieve a contraband cell phone were assaulted by several inmates. This led to the disturbance. Two correctional officers were injured during this incident and transported to an outside medical facility for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The housing units were secured around 5 a.m. No injuries to inmates. There was no threat to public safety. The agency would like to thank Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Edgefield County Sheriff’s office, EMS, Firefighters and SLED for responding to this incident.

