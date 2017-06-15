Dip Metress shares special week with daughter, Elizabeth, at 19th annual basketball academy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta University men’s basketball coach, Dip Metress, is hosting his 19th annual basketball academy this week.

Metress started the camp in 1998, one year before his daughter, Elizabeth, was born.

Now, Elizabeth is a camp counselor.

“It’s definitely special,” Elizabeth Metress said. “It’s definitely time I’m glad to have with him. It only happens once a year, so you take it when you can.”

Elizabeth hopes to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a basketball coach. As she prepares for college in the fall, they are able to share this special week together on the court.

“It’s good to have her here,” Dip Metress said. “She’s on her way to the University of Georgia next year to be a student, major in math and help out with the women’s team. I think she’s calling herself the co-coordinator. I’m not sure, but I think that means I need to hire an assistant.”

Former Jaguars assistant coach Jamie Quarles accepted a job at Division I Nicholls State earlier this month.