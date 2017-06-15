Marshal would like to expand security screening at Municipal Building

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Edward Henderson set up the metal detector entering the Municipal Building but he has no problem with getting checked over by security.

‘Ex-Military and I worked in security and I understand every bit of it every bit of it,” said Henderson.

At the Municipal Building every bit of a visitor is screen to make sure they’re not trying to sneak in a weapon.

I think it’s necessary I don’t have a problem with it,” said George Gordon.

“It don’t bother me makes me feel a little safer,” said Tony Amato.

And while visitors are fully screened with metal detectors,

Building employees are not.

“You can come in the building with your employee I-D you don’t have to go through the same exact screening as the General public,” says Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

But should building workers be screen the same as visitors?

For safety purposes everybody should be checked,” said Henderson.

The Marshal’s office is in charge of building security and Marshal Lamkin says if it was up to him employees would be screen the same as visitors.

“I would be in favor of screening every employee that is something I feel would be better for screening every employee,” said Marshal Lamkin.

It’s not the way now but The Marshall says when it comes to security at the Municipal Building everyone should be treated equally in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.