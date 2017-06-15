Off-duty Richmond County deputy shot and killed, two suspects in custody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Richmond County Deputy Gregory Cooke was shot and killed in what investigators say was a domestic dispute.

Law enforcement conducted a massive manhunt for those responsible Thursday afternoon. By the time Deputy Cooke had passed away, the authorities had two suspects in custody.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 2400 block of Lennox Road in south Augusta around 3 p.m. Thursday. A call like that isn’t out of the ordinary in Richmond County, but this time, the victim was one of the sheriff’s office’s own.

Deputy Gregory Cooke had been shot in what officials describe as a domestic dispute. He was off-duty.

“We collected the deputy and rushed him to the hospital where he has undergone surgery,” said Sgt. Shane McDaniel with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Unfortunately, Cooke didn’t make it.

Chief Patrick Clayton told us around 4:45 p.m. that Deputy Cooke had succumbed to his injuries.

At that time, two suspects were also in custody after the Burke and Richmond Counties Sheriff’s Offices picked up 18-year-old Naeem Caldwell and 17-year-old Donnelle Osborne in Waynesboro. They also arrested two other people who were with Caldwell and Osborne.

This came after a massive manhunt. Law enforcement agencies convened in a parking lot on Windsor Spring Road. Officials looked for the suspects from the land and sky.

“We’ve actually quarantined, or situated the scene from Lennox Road and surrounding streets. We’re looking for a suspect ,” McDaniel said.

At one point, 20 law enforcement vehicles were gathered on Windsor Spring Road.

Chief Clayton with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office says Caldwell and Osborne were connected to the dispute.

“We don’t know the relationship. They were related to the other two adult members involved in the domestic dispute.” Clayton said.”It appears that one of them was one of their children.”

Two firearms were also recovered during those arrests.The sheriff’s office has turned the investigation over to the GBI. We will also continue to follow this investigation.