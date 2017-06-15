RCSO hosts Youth Citizen’s Police Academy

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Some Richmond County students are getting a hands-on look at what it’s like to be a police officer.

The Sheriff’s Office is hosting it’s first ever Youth Citizens Police Academy this week.

On Thursday, the students got a chance to learn how deputies make a safe traffic stop.

And the instructors say it’s a good chance for them to be hands on.

“Our traffic division deputies are here today to do a lot of simulations and things for them as well as just try to get them to use some of the equipment for the first time,” says Deputy Jason Payne.

Students also got a chance to try the DUI simulator, which gives them an idea how hard it is to drive while intoxicated.