Serious accident closes Hwy 25 in Burke County, 5 sent to hospital

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Highway 25 South at Winter Road in Burke County is closed to all traffic after a serious collision between a tractor trailer and an SUV.

Officials say that the tractor trailer collided with the rear of a Ford Expedition, causing the SUV to roll over off the roadway, ejecting two people from the vehicle.

We’re told three adults, a man and two women as well as two children have all been taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Currently, all traffic is being diverted down Winter Road.

