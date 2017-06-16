3 additional arrest warrants issued in off duty deputy shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Arrest warrants have been issued for 3 additional suspects in connection with the shooting death of Richmond County Deputy Gregory Cooke.

18-year-old Neqwaun O’Neal Roberson, 17-year-old Nikeyla Reeves and 17-year-old Demerius Taquon Hunter are facing charges of Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal.

GBI and Richmond county investigators say that Roberson, Reeves and Hunter assisted Donelle Osborne, Jr and Na’eem Caldwell flee the area after the shooting of Deputy Cooke.

Reeves and Hunter have been arrested and taken to the Richmond County Detention Center.

Roberson has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information on his location should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.