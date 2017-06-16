3rd arrest made in off-duty deputy shooting death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A third arrest has been made in connection with the death of an off-duty Richmond County Deputy.

46-year-old Stevie Dustin Caldwell was arrested at 11 a.m. on Friday and charged with Tampering with Evidence and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Previously arrested were 18-year-old Donelle Osborne and 17-year-old Naeem Caldwell, both taken into custody in Burke County.

Both are charged with Malice Murder.

Deputy Cooke’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Cooke was shot and killed in what investigators say was a domestic dispute.