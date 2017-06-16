3rd arrest made in off-duty deputy shooting death

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A third arrest has been made in connection with the death of an off-duty Richmond County Deputy.

46-year-old Stevie Dustin Caldwell was arrested at 11 a.m. on Friday and charged with Tampering with Evidence and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Previously arrested were 18-year-old Donelle Osborne and 17-year-old Naeem Caldwell, both taken into custody in Burke County.

Both are charged with Malice Murder.

Naeem Caldwell (Left) and Donelle Osborne (Right)
Naeem Caldwell (Left) and Donelle Osborne (Right)

Deputy Cooke’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Cooke was shot and killed in what investigators say was a domestic dispute.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s