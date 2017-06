Related Coverage Suspect sought in deadly Brandt Court shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested in connection with a murder in back in May.

Tobias Thomas was arrested by Dekalb County deputies at a relative’s home in Decatur, Ga on Thursday.

Thomas was apprehended in connection with the May 26th murder of Kaliel Bey, who died after being shot on Brandt Court in Aiken.

Thomas is currently awaiting extradition back to Aiken.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are still possible.