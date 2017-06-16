Augusta University to lease former Wells Fargo building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – AU Health has signed an agreement through Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate to lease space in one of the tallest buildings in downtown Augusta, the former Wells Fargo building.

The agreement also gives AU the naming rights to the 17-story building.

The building is still owned by Richmond Enterprise LLC.

“As our clinical and academic missions continue to expand, we must reallocate space on our health sciences campus to accommodate this growth. Therefore we now find it necessary to move some of our clinical support services to other sites,” – Shawn P. Vincent Sr., AU Health Chief Operating Officer.

AU Health will occupy two floors and the basement.

The top two floors will remain occupied by The Pinnacle Club.