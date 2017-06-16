Background on suspects in Deputy shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the young men arrested in the shooting death of Richmond County Deputy Gregory Cooke is Naeem Caldwell. He is a well-known rapper in Burke County.

The 17-year-old has several music videos posted on YouTube.

We did some research into the two suspects’ backgrounds by looking at online court records and also scouring social media.

Caldwell and 18-year-old Donelle Osborne were taken into custody in Burke County in connection with the murder of deputy Gregory Cooke.

The two are originally from Burke County.

Not much else is known about Osborne at this time, but there is plenty of information out there about Caldwell, as his rap music videos can be found on YouTube and Facebook.

He’s known as SwiftBoy and his Facebook Page says he’s currently living in Augusta.

This music video for the song “Get In There” shows Caldwell with several others, carrying hundreds of dollars in cash and even holding guns.

Caldwell’s mugshot is from his arrest stemming from a May indictment for theft in Augusta.

Court records show Caldwell is charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

The 17-year-old was out on bond for the theft charge, but now, back behind bars.

NewsChannel 6 is going to continue to dig into the other suspects’ backgrounds to find out if they have any criminal records in Burke County.